Bhopal: Don’t move out after giving sample till your report is out, says expert

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health department has intensified monitoring of people after sample collection so that they don’t move out in public till clearance of test reports. Bhopal Municipal Corporation, police and other teams have begun to keep vigil to ensure that people stay in home isolation till test reports are released.

The AIIMS here houses people after collecting their samples. AIIMS director Dr Saraman Singh said they do not allow people to move out till test results are released. “If they are positive, they will be administered medicines, otherwise, they will be allowed to go,” he added.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “We have intensified monitoring system as we have realised that people move out of houses after giving samples though they are supposed to be in home isolation till clearance of test reports. BMC, concerning police and other teams have been instructed to keep tabs on people, ” Dr Tiwari added.