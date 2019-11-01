Bhopal: Don’t convert MP into Madira Pradesh: Chouhan

BHOPAL: Opposing the amended excise policy, ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the Kamal Nath government not to convert Madhya Pradesh into Madira Pradesh.

Attacking the government, Chouhan said that even during his tenure officials prepared proposal of opening new wine shops but he refused. “No new alcohol shop was opened during our regime. We should gradually move towards alcohol free state,” he said.

“I fail to understand the reason given by the government. They say excise policy was amended to increase revenue. But does it mean that one can permit increase in crime for increase of revenue. Most of the crimes are done under influence of alcohol,” he said.

“BJP demands that the government should roll back the decision on opening bars (ahatas) with liquor shops and giving licenses for bar in core area of forests. If government does not take back the decision we will protest on streets,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said that his government used to provide immediate relief to farmers affected with natural calamities while Kamal Nath government has failed miserably to distribute compensation to the farmers. “They are adopting diversionary tactics like protest against the centre among others but are not giving relief to farmers,” he added.

Congratulating people of MP, he said that he started celebrating Foundation Day to emotionally connect with the people of the state.