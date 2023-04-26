Bhopal: Doctors to get back money recovered by government

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh health department on Tuesday issued an order to ensure payment of recovery of retired doctors within two days.

Supreme Court directed that all recoveries made by the department because of the benefits wrongly paid should be refunded within a week.

About 2,000 doctors will benefit and government will have to bear financial burden of Rs 100 crore, according to doctors.

In 2008 four-tier pay scale was given to doctors. After this, citing some technical reasons, that order was withdrawn. After this, the government issued a recovery order, in which recovery was made with 12 percent interest.

Doctors approached High Court, which gave decision in their favour. After this, the government appealed before division bench, which decided in favour of the government. Then the doctors filed petitions in the Supreme Court.

Dr Madhav Hasani, state president of medical officers’ association, said, “Government has issued order to pay the recovery but government has not clarified from which head, government will pay the recovery.”