Bhopal: Doctors share tips for safe and colourful Holi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors have suggested the Holi revellers maintain distance from people having cold and cough. Covid-19 cases are declining but it doesn’t mean the pandemic is over, the medical experts said. Try to make sure no one in the revellers group shows signs of cough, cold, or fever. Dr Lokendra Dave, HoD of pulmonary medicines of Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, said, “After two years, people have got the opportunity to play Holi without any curbs. There are no Covid-19 restrictions and people can celebrate Holi freely but they need to play it safe. They should maintain distance with people having cough and cold.” Dave also cautioned against using chemical-based colours as it can lead to throat allergy.

Dr ID Chaurasia, former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, also urged people to be cautious while playing Holi.

Corona under control in MP: Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, extending greetings and good wishes to people on Holi and Bhagoria, said, “We could not celebrate the festivals for the last 2 years due to Covid-19. But now coronavirus is under control in Madhya Pradesh. The whole region is filled with joy and enthusiasm.”

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:41 PM IST