Bhopal: Doctors refuse surgery of injured leopard’s head as it may prove fatal

BHOPAL: The veterinary doctors have denied to perform surgery of leopard, which lost vision due as 40 pallets entered its head. It has been kept in Van Vihar National Park under supervision of a team of doctors. The leopard that was rescued from Nayapura village (Indore) by forest officials two months back. The CT scan done at state veterinary hospital, Bhopal, revealed that 40 pallets were in it head.

Veterinary College, Mhow, School of Wildlife Forensic & Health - Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur and veterinary experts of Hyderabad were contacted for surgery but all refused as they said it may prove fatal for the leopard.

Van Vihar National Park assistant director AK Jain said Indore zoo administration contacted all medical experts but they all denied performing surgery. The leopard’s optical nerves have been damaged. It was later sent to Van Vihar. “We have deployed a team of doctors for taking care. Leopard is healthy but only problem is that it has lost vision,” Jain added.