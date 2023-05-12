Bhopal: Doctor’s house robbed, cash & jewellery missing

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves barged into a house in TT Nagar and decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh, the police said on Thursday. The cops added that investigations are on in the case. Station house officer (SHO) of TT Nagar police station, Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that complainant Arvind Yadav is a doctor by profession, who resides in 45 Bangla located in TT Nagar. He, along with his family, went outside Wednesday morning at around 11:30.

When he returned in the evening at around 6:20 pm, he found the lock of the main door broken. When he and his family members went inside the house, they were shocked to find the entire house ransacked. On taking stock of the stolen valuables, they realised that Rs 1 lakh cash and Rs 3 lakh jewellery were missing from there.

Yadav immediately approached TT Nagar police and lodged a compliant against the unidentified accused. The police are sifting through CCTV footages to trace and apprehend the accused, SHO Raghuwanshi said.