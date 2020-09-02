Bhopal: Doctors, hospital staff among COVID positive cases, tally reaches 11,502; death toll 290

Bhopal: Bhopal continued to report corona blast with 214 positives on Wednesday taking its tally to 11,502 and tolls to 290. Doctors and hospital staffs are getting infected more and more. District administration officials said that government has done its level best to raise awareness regarding corona and its norms; now it is public’s turn to follow them.

Gandhi Medical College (GMC) reported nine positive including three doctors.

Directorate of Food Department reported six positives.

AIIMS hostel reported four doctors positive.

Shekhar Hospital reported one positive.

ENT has been tested positive in Kotra Sultanabad.

Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (MIMS), Bhopal, has reported four positives.

Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) reported six positives.

Police Colony (Govindpura) reported six positives.

Avantika Avenue (Awadhpuri) reported six positive in same family.

Betwa Apartment (TT Nagar) reported one positive.

(E-2, E-3, E-4, E-6 and E-7) Arera Colony reported one positive each including a doctor.

A doctor has been reported positive in Katara Hills.

Wine Shop of Shahpura reported two positives.

Door Dharshan Colony and Police Radio Colony reported two cases each.

CISF reported three positives including (BHEL).

EME centre reported one positive.

Shahkari Parishar (Kalpana Nagar) reported two positives.

Sudama Nagar reported three positives in same family.

Vandana Nagar reported two positives.

Bharat Nagar (JK Road) reported two positive in same family.

MANIT Quarantine centre reported two positives.

25th Battalion and 23rd Battalion reported one each.

Cyber Cell (Depot Chowraha) reported two positives.

CRPF (Bangrasia) reported one positive.

Maya Enclave (Nariyalkheda) and Chinar Sapphire reported two positives.

Mahindra City reported two positives.

District Jail reported two positives.