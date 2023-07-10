Bhopal: Doctors' Entry In Attendance Register Made Mandatory | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The JP Hospital administration has made it mandatory for doctors to mark their attendance in the register before visiting patients in hospital’s wards.

This has been made mandatory after collector Asheesh Singh took action against 20 doctors for being absent from their chambers during his visit.

Recently, the collector had visited and action was taken against 20 doctors for remaining absent at 10 am. Collector then asked hospital authorities to install biometric machines for marking attendance.

When contacted, doctors refused to comment on collector’s action. Civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said four biometric machines were being installed and calibration and upgradation work was on for attendance.

“Till then, entry in attendance register has been made compulsory for doctors. We try our level best to improve on all fronts in interest of hospital and patients.”

Hospital Timings

The OPD time starts at 8.30 am and doctors’ duty begins at 9 am. The doctors visit patients before coming to their chambers.

That is why doctors were found absent in their chamber when collector Asheesh Singh visited the hospital, hospital’s nurses said.