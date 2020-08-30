Bhopal: Doctors, cops among 203 fresh cases

BHOPAL: The state capital reported 203 corona positive cases taking its tally to 10,907 and deaths to 275 on Sunday. Pulmonologist at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Dr Lokendra Dave has tested positive. JP Hospital reported one positive case while two doctors from Bagmugalia and Panjabi Bag also tested positive.

Indira Colony reported 10 positive cases including seven from the same family. Reliance Smart (Ashima Mall) reported eight positive cases. Dwarka Nagar reported eight positive cases.

Chuna Bhatti police station, Habibganj (GRP) police station, Piplani police station, Police Radio Colony reported two positive cases each. EME Centre reported four positive cases while 25th police battalion reported one positive case. ITBP (Kanha Saiya) reported two positive cases.