Bhopal: Doctors, cops among 203 fresh cases

BHOPAL: The state capital reported 203 corona positive cases taking its tally to 10,907 and deaths to 275 on Sunday. Pulmonologist at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Dr Lokendra Dave has tested positive. JP Hospital reported one positive case while two doctors from Bagmugalia and Panjabi Bag also tested positive.
Indira Colony reported 10 positive cases including seven from the same family. Reliance Smart (Ashima Mall) reported eight positive cases. Dwarka Nagar reported eight positive cases.
Chuna Bhatti police station, Habibganj (GRP) police station, Piplani police station, Police Radio Colony reported two positive cases each. EME Centre reported four positive cases while 25th police battalion reported one positive case. ITBP (Kanha Saiya) reported two positive cases.
South Avenue (Aura Mall) reported two positive cases in the same family. Ruchi Life Escape reported four positive cases. Eitkhedi reported three positive cases. Mahadev Apartment (Shivaji Nagar), Birasha Height (Bawadiyakalan) reported one positive case each.
Ankur Colony (Shivaji Nagar) reported four positive cases including two from the same family. Coral Casa Colony reported three positive cases. Chaukse Nagar reported two positive cases. New Market reported two positive cases. Alphapura reported five positive cases.
In addition, E-7, Arera Colony reported two positive cases in same family. Surendra Residence reported three positive cases in same family. Fortune Devine City reported two positive cases. Bisenkhedi reported two positive cases in same family. Ganpati Enclave reported two positive cases. Rivera Township reported three, Door Sanchar (Gulmohar) Colony reported three positive cases.