Bhopal: Doctors advise Uma to take rest for a few months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti has tweeted that she is ill, and the doctors have advised her to take rest for a few months.

Bharti tweeted: For any problem, the people should contact her office and that from the age of six up to 55 years she has worked hard.

Her illness, before the election, may cause trouble to the BJP because Uma is considered one of the star campaigners of the party, besides she is very influential among other backward classes, especially among the Lodhi community.

From her tweet, it is clear that she will keep away from all political and social activities.