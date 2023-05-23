 Bhopal: Doctors advise Uma to take rest for a few months
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Doctors advise Uma to take rest for a few months

Bhopal: Doctors advise Uma to take rest for a few months

A jolt to BJP before the election

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti has tweeted that she is ill, and the doctors have advised her to take rest for a few months.

Bharti tweeted: For any problem, the people should contact her office and that from the age of six up to 55 years she has worked hard.

Her illness, before the election, may cause trouble to the BJP because Uma is considered one of the star campaigners of the party, besides she is very influential among other backward classes, especially among the Lodhi community.

From her tweet, it is clear that she will keep away from all political and social activities.

Read Also
Bhopal: Man held for supplying brown sugar, cannabis
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BJP may perform operation in ministry before election

Bhopal: BJP may perform operation in ministry before election

Bhopal: Forecast of ‘cool’ Nautapa leaves farmers worried

Bhopal: Forecast of ‘cool’ Nautapa leaves farmers worried

Bhopal: Short of hands, Kuno ropes in 60 villagers for monitoring

Bhopal: Short of hands, Kuno ropes in 60 villagers for monitoring

MP Weather Update: Blistering heat gives way to overcast evening in city

MP Weather Update: Blistering heat gives way to overcast evening in city

Bhopal: Doctors advise Uma to take rest for a few months

Bhopal: Doctors advise Uma to take rest for a few months