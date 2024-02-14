 Bhopal: Doctor Loses Mobile Phone, Minutes Later Rs 37K Stolen From His UPI A/C
The handset was not password protected

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified man made away with a cell phone of a medical practitioner in Bagsewaniya on Tuesday, and then siphoned off Rs 37,000 from his back account, which was linked to a UPI (Unified Payments Interface) app installed on the stolen phone. The doctor’s mobile handset was not password protected The police said they have received some leads in the case and are looking into the bank account where the money was transferred.

Police officials said that the complainant, Dr Virendra Kumar, a resident of Bagsewaniya area, had gone to a nearby market on Tuesday. He mistakenly left his cell phone on the shop counter and left for his house. As soon as he realised that his cell phone was missing, he rushed back to the shop looking for it. However, he did not find the phone. Later in the night, he learnt that someone had transferred Rs 37,000 from his bank account linked to a UPI, as his cell phone was not password protected. The man approached the police on Wednesday morning, and lodged a complaint. The police said they have collected the details of the account into which the money was transferred, and the case is being probed.   

