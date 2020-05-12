Bhopal: Doctor donates plasma for corona patients, five foreigners among 35 patients discharged from Chirayu Hospital

A JP Hospital’s doctor donated plasma in Hamidia Hospital on Monday. Plasma will be administered to critical patients suffering from COVID-19.

Indian Council of Medical Research has granted permission to Gandhi Medical College (GMC) here to treat corona patients with plasma therapy though there is no full proof that this theory works and therefore it is only at a trial stage.

Under the therapy, cured patients can donate plasma for antibodies transfusion to other critical patients to develop immunity in them. Gandhi Medical College dean Dr AK Shrivastava said JP Hospital’s doctor donated his blood on Monday. “Using plasma therapy is only a trial,” he said. In Indore, patients were cured with plasma therapy. In addition to GMC, Chirayu Hospital, a private entity, has also conducted plasma therapy trial in the city.

Amidst spread of the corona pandemic, a large number of patients have been healed and discharged from hospital. Thirty-five patients were discharged from Chirayu Medical College on Monday. Five Indonesian Jaamatis including three men and two women who came to Bhopal were among those who were discharged from the hospital. They were staying in Tajul Masajid in the state capital. On April, when they tested positive for the virus they were admitted to the hospital.

Abdul Rehman, Ahmad Saud, Slti Aisyah, Setiawati and Enah Saenhah Rasum came to Bhopal.

Now, they have to stay in quarantine for 14 days. As flights to foreign countries have been cancelled, they have to remain in India.

Seventy-year-old Mohd Safiq and 65-year-old Wasit Rai were among those who were discharged from the hospital.

Three-year-old Jaharia who defeated the coronavirus was also discharged from the hospital.