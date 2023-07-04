Bhopal: Doc Held For Raping Patient In Hospital

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested a doctor for raping a patient who had visited hospital for medical check-up and treatment, the police said.

Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer VVS Sengar said the woman, 40, was suffering from fever and blood pressure. She visited a hospital on Tuesday. She alleged in her complaint that Dr Mukesh outraged her modesty when she went to his cabin for check-up. She also stated that the accused threatened to tarnish her image and threatened her with dire consequences if she would reveal the incident to anyone.

The woman went back home and narrated the ordeal to her kin after which they approached police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police swung into action and arrested the doctor, SHO Sengar said.