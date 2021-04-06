Bhopal: Do you know about Tambaram Perma Gadaram? City museum has displayed it on social media platforms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tambaram Perma Gadaram, a big copper vessel of Chettiar community Shivganga, Tamil Nadu, is the first Exhibit of the Week of April on social media platforms of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The exhibit was collected from Chettiar community in 1998. Its height and circumference are 101 centimetres and 251 centimetres respectively.

Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra said it is a large copper vessel used for carrying and storing water. The huge vessel has a cylindrical body slightly flared towards the upper part. It has a tapering shoulder, concave neck and flaring mouth. The mouth is covered with a handled lid. The vessel has two ring like handles attached to the neck.

These large vessels were not easy to move and hence transported by bullock carts. “Chettiars belong to a very prolific business community who in olden days travelled to foreign land for trade,” Mishra said.