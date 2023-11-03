Bhopal: Diyas, Laxmi Idols Ready; Artisans Hope Polls Would Boost Their Sales

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artisans are busy giving final touches to the earthen lamps and idols of Goddess Laxmi for sale during Diwali. Some of them are hopeful that the Assembly elections will boost their business. They say the market is yet to pick up and the prices of earthen lamps have almost doubled.

Vishnu Prajapati ‘Murtikar’, who, along with his wife Neetu, was busy colouring the idols of Goddess Laxmi at his workshop near MANIT Square in the city, said 90 % of his stocks have been booked in advance. “It is election time and the candidates, their families and supporters will be seeking divine help for victory and that would boost my sales,” says Vishnu who is into this business for the past 25 years. Santosh Prajpati has ordered earthen lamps worth Rs 60,000 and Laxmi-Ganesh idols worth Rs 50,000 from Betul, Gujarat, Dewas, Kolkata and other places.

“When my father was alive, we used to make diyas and idols but now for lack of adequate space, I just order those from other places,” he says, adding they generally receive orders from retailers 8-10 days before Diwali. Kailash Prajapati, 76, had ordered 5,000 diyas from Gwalior. He is also hopeful the elections will increase his sales. “Netas come to us with folded hands at the time of elections to seek our votes. But they don’t solve our problems. We don’t even have space to make diyas. That is why we have to order them,” he says. Halki Bai said people are not buying diyas now. They are just enquiring about the rates. She says the price of diyas has gone up.

“Last year, we used to sell diyas at the rate of 12 pieces for Rs 10. But this year, we won’t be able to offer more than 5 diyas for Rs 10. The prices of raw materials have shot up,” Bai adds. “Earlier, people began shopping for the festival weeks in advance. But now they have little time and start making purchases 2-3 days before even major festivals like Diwali,” says Mannulal Prajapati. Similarly, an artisan Malti Prajapati says the market will pick up from Dhanteras. She and her hubby have together made 1,000 Laxmi idols. Sunita, a homemaker, who was purchasing diyas from an artisan Ghanshyam Prajapati, says she makes it a point to buy such things directly from the makers. “Let them also celebrate Diwali,” she says.

