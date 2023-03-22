Bhopal: ‘Divya Kala Mela’ ends with performance of Allfia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Live concert of playback singer Allfia Shetty and her troupe from Mumbai captivated the audience at Bhopal Haat on Tuesday. .

She presented old and new film songs which earned a huge round of applause from the audience. They included ‘Kazara mohabbat wala…’ ‘Aao huzoor tumko…,’ ‘Jawan hai mohabbat…,’ ‘Afsana likh Rahi hu…,’ , ‘Hasata huaa noorani chehara…,’ ‘Mere khwabon mein Jo aaye..,,’ ‘Zara Zara bahakata hai…,’, and ‘aap jaisa koi meri zindagi mein aaye…’. ‘Damadam mast kalandar…’ and 'Kabhi alvida na kehna…'.It was part of concluding day of 10-day ‘Divya Kala Mela,’ organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. More than 100 differently-abled artisans and entrepreneurs from 19 States/Union Territories participated and generated sales of around 80 lakhs.

Differently-abled artisans feted

Besides, a felicitation ceremony was also held. Union minister of State Pratima Bhowmik feted the artisans with awards which were divided in four categories. Hemant Bhasin from Bhopal was feted for best innovative product. The award for Best Woman Entrepreneur was given to Rajni from Delhi for her startup ‘Nab India’. Kareena from Raigarh, Madhya Pradesh got the award for best sale. Ghanshyam Prajapati from Gujarat got the award for best display. ISLRTC, New Delhi, NIMHR, Sehore, Swayam, New Delhi, Sneh, Nagda, and Indian Institute of Development, Mumbai were feted with top institute award.