Bhopal: Divisional commissioner issues order for shopping complex at 12 number bust stop

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat has issued orders for development of multi-storeyed shopping complex (G+2 structure) at 12 number bus stop for 210 shops along the road side. It will provide relief to major stretch of E-6 Arera Colony residents from waterlogging in rainy season.

The public works department officials have been instructed to widen road from 18 metres to 22 metres. Entire development will be carried out on under redensification scheme. All the 210 shops developed by MP Housing Board are along roads and nullah.

It leads to heavy water logging in entire area in rainy season at 11 number and 12 number bus stop (Arera Colony). This is because whole nullah has been covered due to shops.