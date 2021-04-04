Bhopal: Divisional commissioner issues order for shopping complex at 12 number bust stop

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat has issued orders for development of multi-storeyed shopping complex (G+2 structure) at 12 number bus stop for 210 shops along the road side. It will provide relief to major stretch of E-6 Arera Colony residents from waterlogging in rainy season.
The public works department officials have been instructed to widen road from 18 metres to 22 metres. Entire development will be carried out on under redensification scheme. All the 210 shops developed by MP Housing Board are along roads and nullah.
It leads to heavy water logging in entire area in rainy season at 11 number and 12 number bus stop (Arera Colony). This is because whole nullah has been covered due to shops.
Construction of shopping complex was a long pending demand but it could not be addressed due to conflict among agencies like Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), MP Housing Board, public works department.
As BMC administration has to deal with waterlogging, it blames MP Housing Board and PWD for unplanned development. Issue is generally raised in rainy season when even short spells of rain lead to heavy water logging on roads.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)