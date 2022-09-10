Bhopal Division Cricket Association fitness camp certificate distribution at Old Campion ground

e-Paper Get App
Bhopal Division Cricket Association's fitness training camp was organised from July 1, 2022 to August 15, 2022 at TT Nagar Stadium.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Division Cricket Association President Dhruv Narayan Singh distributed certificates of fitness to senior and junior players at Old Campion ground on Saturday.

Bhopal Division Cricket Association's fitness training camp was organised from July 1, 2022 to August 15, 2022 at TT Nagar Stadium. At the camp, about 35 players of different age groups received fitness training from former Sports Authority of India coach Surendra Pal, BDCA Vice President Pradeep Deshmukh and coach Saaduddin.

BDCA Secretary Rajat Mohan Verma and Madhya Pradesh Kayaking and Canoeing Association chairman Arun Tyagi were present during certificate distribution.

