Bhopal: District Triathlon Championship begins at SAI, 150 athletes take part 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District Triathlon Championship started at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre here on Monday. Harshit Yadav won the gold medal in senior category, Divyansh Parihar in junior category and KC Raikwar in masters category.

The championship was organised under the aegis of Bhopal District Triathlon Association. Following Harshit, Ankit Kumar Jha won the silver medal and Dev Sharma secured bronze in the senior men's category.

In junior boys category, Akshad Halbe wom the silver medal and Kartikeya Sharma secured bronze. In the master's category, Aijaz Ahmed secured second position and Raghuvanshi Singh Chauhan stood third.

In Aquathlon Boys Group 1, Sandhya Chouksey stood first, Vanshman Khanna second and Gavin Jai Abraham secured the third position.

In Group 2, Parth Singrol clinched gold, Aditya Jha bagged silver and Naitik Meena secured bronze. In Group 3, Dhruv Sahu won gold, Vyom Khanna bagged silver and Naman Verma got the bronze. In group 4, Arjun Rai won the gold, Aradhya Mishra secured silver and Deval Sharma secured bronze.

In Mini Boys category, Vihaan Verma stood first, Virat Rai second and Tejas Batham third. In Girls' Group 3, Avani Khanduri clinched gold, Ishita Gupta bagged silver and Aditi Tripathi secured bronze.

In Girls'Group 4, Niharika stood first, Vani Jain second and Vanshika third and in the Mini Girls' Group, Harshika Batham stood first, Himansh Lilani second and Kavya Voskar third. The championship was inaugurated by Ujjwal Nigam and Nitesh Garg, Assistant Directors of Sports Authority of India. They also presented prizes.

Special guest Santosh Katiyar, President of Bhopal District Triathlon Association Tanveer Haleem, Secretary of Bhopal District Triathlon Association RD Jha and other officials were present. About 150 people from the city took part in this championship.