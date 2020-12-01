Bhopal district police tighten security to stop Home Guards rally

BHOPAL: Acting on intelligence inputs, the district police of Bhopal have made huge security arrangements to stop the Home Guards rally. From December 1 (Tuesday), around 3,000 Home Guards have been sent home for two months without salary.
Around 14,000 Home Guards in the state have been giving their services. These personnel have the right to serve for 10 months in a year and, for the remaining two months, they have to search for other work to keep running their livelihood. These Home Guards are paid a honorarium in place of salary.
During corona times, from March to November, the call-off was closed, as the administration needed more helping hands to combat corona. According to government records, the corona situation has now become more manageable; so, the department has planned to implement the call-off scheme from December 1 for the next two months.
The Home Guards were hopeful that home minister Narottam Mishra would instruct the D-G, Home Guards, to continue the services. A delegation had met the minister and submitted a memorandum. But the D-G issued the orders on November 19 and started the scheme.
Meanwhile, the department got inputs that the Home Guards might call a rally on Tuesday to protest against the scheme. The guns that the guards posted at the bungalows of ministers and officers were carrying have been taken back from them. Most of the guards have been told to perform their duties without arms and ammunition. In some places, the number of guns and ammunition has been reduced to only one gun and a few cartridges.
Higher officials are taking stock of such personnel every hour.
Following the inputs, the Bhopal police have made various arrangements to ward off any untoward situation caused by the guards on the day. But nothing happened. Barricades were raised on Jail Road and in front of the district commandant’s office. Barricades were also raised in front of the Home Guards’ state headquarters.
The SHO of Jahangirabad, Virendra Chouhan, said the police had not taken any action against the Home Guards for violating law and order.
The D-G, Home Guards, has filed a caveat application against the cases which will be filed against the call-off scheme.
One of the guards alleged that the government had sabotaged the right of the Home Guards to file a case in court against the ‘injustice’ done by the department.
