Bhopal district police tighten security to stop Home Guards rally

BHOPAL: Acting on intelligence inputs, the district police of Bhopal have made huge security arrangements to stop the Home Guards rally. From December 1 (Tuesday), around 3,000 Home Guards have been sent home for two months without salary.

Around 14,000 Home Guards in the state have been giving their services. These personnel have the right to serve for 10 months in a year and, for the remaining two months, they have to search for other work to keep running their livelihood. These Home Guards are paid a honorarium in place of salary.

During corona times, from March to November, the call-off was closed, as the administration needed more helping hands to combat corona. According to government records, the corona situation has now become more manageable; so, the department has planned to implement the call-off scheme from December 1 for the next two months.

The Home Guards were hopeful that home minister Narottam Mishra would instruct the D-G, Home Guards, to continue the services. A delegation had met the minister and submitted a memorandum. But the D-G issued the orders on November 19 and started the scheme.