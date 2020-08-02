Bhopal: District police officers get fortnight to complete entries in service book

The police headquarters has given 15-day time to the district officials to complete the service book entries of the police personnel.
The order comes in wake of the problems being faced in settlement of the claims of the deceased personnel. The ADG administration Anvesh Manglam has asked the district officials including the other unit heads to complete the service book entries within a fortnight.
The ADG said it has come to fore that the service books of many personnel who had untimely death were not complete. Since the entries are incomplete the department was finding it difficult to address the financial matters and other issues and hence the officers have been asked to ensure all entries in the book within 15 days, he added.
They have been asked to make entries like marital status, photograph with wife/ husband, nomination form, date of birth, present address, permanent address and many such related information. The front page of the book containing important details of the personnel is to be laminated.
There have been incidents when following the death of a personnel, two families have come forward claiming their right over pension and other benefits. Many a time families had to move to court and fight a legal batter to get their rightful claim.
Sources said that there were even complaints that in districts the staff responsible for making the entries seek favours from personnel and the service book entries of the person failing to concede to their undue demand remain vacant for years.