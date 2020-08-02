Bhopal: District police officers get fortnight to complete entries in service book

The police headquarters has given 15-day time to the district officials to complete the service book entries of the police personnel.

The order comes in wake of the problems being faced in settlement of the claims of the deceased personnel. The ADG administration Anvesh Manglam has asked the district officials including the other unit heads to complete the service book entries within a fortnight.

The ADG said it has come to fore that the service books of many personnel who had untimely death were not complete. Since the entries are incomplete the department was finding it difficult to address the financial matters and other issues and hence the officers have been asked to ensure all entries in the book within 15 days, he added.