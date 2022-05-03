Bhopal: District level events after girls return from border

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Meet-up events will be organised at district levels after the girls return from their trip to Wagah border under Maa Tujhe Pranam scheme, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the inaugural event at Ravindra Bhawan on Monday.

He said the district admistration will be asked to hold assembly meetings for the girls to share their experience on border with the public.

He has asked the girls to bring back the soil from the border for the people in their hometown to cherish and salute as they would gather for the event.

The girls would be asked to share the stories of struggle they would bring back from the soldiers at the border for the common people to understand, he added.

Chouhan had previously asked the girls to take along the soil from their hometown and put Tilak on the forehead of the soldiers with it as a symbol of gratitude and blessings from people.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 12:32 AM IST