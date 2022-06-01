Bhopal: District election officer imposes restrictions on social media

Representative Pic |

Bhopal district returning officer (DRO) Avinash Lavania issued prohibitory orders to stop spread of hate speech through social media in view of three-tier panchayat and urban local body election.

Collector Lavania said, “In view of elections, there is a possibility of malicious posts by anti-social elements who may misuse internet and social media.”

As per order, no person shall broadcast, like, share or comment on any kind of objectionable and hysterical messages, photos, audios, videos, which can incite religious, social and caste sentiments or create communal hatred.

Group admins will be responsible to stop such type of messages in the group, as stated in the official order. In case of violation, action will be taken against the concerned under Sections 188 of the IPC and cyber law.

Other orders:

Vehicles: Ministers, MPs, MLAs, panchayat office bearers or candidates or their supporters will not use official vehicles for campaigning.

Arms licence: Suspended under Section 17(3)(b) of the Arms Act 1959. Those working in government departments, retired officers, bank guards have been directed to deposit weapons at police stations.

