Bhopal: District Congress Scheduled Caste chief quits over ‘BJY’ controversy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President of the Scheduled Caste (SC) department of the district Congress committee (DCC), Bhopal, has put in his papers, citing reasons that a man from the office of the state president of the SC department demanded money for Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) led by Rahul Gandhi.

The office of the president of the SC department however denied the charges. There are allegations that an office-bearer of the party’s SC department demanded money for raising funds for BJY from the DCC president of the department.

DCC president Mahesh Nandmehar, told Free Press that he had resigned from the post, because the state president of the SC department is working against party policy.

He further said, ‘I was told to donate a certain amount if I wanted to join the Yatra and to meet Rahul. As I am an old Congressman, I joined the Yatra without any hassle. The office-bearers of the SC wing lured party members that whoever donates the amount, will be given a chance to meet Rahul Gandhi.’

On the other hand, the state president of the SC department, Pradeep Ahirwar denied the charges, saying that he had filed a complaint to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Bhopal, about the alleged demand for money. A few days ago, a letter went viral on social media, claiming, ‘Anyone wishing to meet Rahul Gandhi in BJY can pay the amount and meet Rahul Gandhi.’ A complaint about it was filed at the police station.

Ahirwar further said that Nandmehar had resigned because of his inactiveness in the party’s events and that a new DCC president was appointed.

Meanwhile, AICC president of the SC department, Rajesh Lilothia has cancelled the appointment made by the state president of the department and written a letter, asking him to take permission before making any appointment.