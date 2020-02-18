Bhopal: District Bar Association chief Vijay Chaudhary among top lawyers draw zero on day one

BHOPAL: Many top advocates of Bhopal District Court did not get even a single vote polled in their favour as counting of preferential votes for State Bar Council elections began on Monday. Many sitting members of State Bar Council drew zero on day one of the counting.

District Bar Association president Advocate Vijay Chaudhary and former president Rajesh Vyas did not get even a single vote. The candidates of Bhopal court remained in touch with Jabalpur where counting of votes is being undertaken. As many as 147 advocates are in fray for the 25-seat state bar council.

Counting is being carried out in district-wise alphabetical order, on the day one, votes from Anupur, Alirajpur, Ashok Nagar were taken up for counting.

As per the trend till 5.00 pm advocate Mehboob Ansari – also member of state bar council was leading with 27 votes while Santosh Sharma secured 17 votes. Three votes were polled in favour of Sapna Chaudhary, five went into kitty of Raj Kumari Sharma, Advocate Chandra Kumar Valeja got 2 votes, however, Mahesh Maurya failed to open his account on the first day.

Advocate Santosh Sharma informed that counting of votes began on Monday and would continue for one and half months as it is preferential votes.

“I got 17 votes while Mehboob Ansari secured 27 votes but Advocate Vijay Chaudhary and Rajesh Vyas could not get any vote on first day of counting,” said Sharma.

Other top lawyers mostly from Jabalpur Manish Dutt and Ashish Upadhya each got 21 votes, while Manish Tiwari bagged 13 votes, Radhelal Gupta 17, Shivendra Upadhyaya 13 and Rashmi Ritu Jain secured 5 votes on the first day of the counting. Khalid Noor Fakhruddin is yet to open his account.