Bhopal: District ball badminton championship kicks off in city

Bhopal: District ball badminton championship kicked off at Sakha Khel Ground D Sector Govindpura here on Wednesday, said the secretary of Ball Badminton Association Naushad Ali. It has been oragnised in the memory of late Kailash Narayan Sarang.

Ten teams each, in men and women category, from the capital city are taking part in the championship. The players selected in the championship will later represent district at the state-level championship.

State medical education minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang attended the event as the chief guest and inaugurated the championship. Players from across the state reached city by Wednesday morning. The championship will conclude on Thursday, said Ali.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 08:55 PM IST