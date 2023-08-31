Bhopal District Administration To Give Two Free Movie Tickets

Image: PVR (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district administration will give two free movie tickets to those who will inform which youth has attained 18 years of age or is going to become 18-years-old in October and his/her name is not in the voter list. Likewise, two free movie tickets will also be given to those who inform that certain people had died but still their names exist in the voter list.

The information given on three counts will be cross-checked and if found true then two free movie tickets would be given. The information could be shared through WhatsApp on 9926390491.

All this is being done so that the voter list could be updated and new names could be added. It is also learnt that 50 attractive awards will be given on giving information about booths. To participate in this campaign, one has to scan the bar code.

On the request of Chief Electoral Officer, Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the time of inviting claims and objections on the voter list. Earlier, the last date in this regard was August 3 and now it has been extended till September 11. Till October, work of providing voter card to youths who have attained 18 years of age will be done. Simultaneously, the work of adding and deleting names of voters will be also done.

ECI extends period of filing claims, objections & disposal of claims

On the request of Chief Electoral Officer, Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued schedule for special summery revision of electoral rolls by extending the period of filing of claims and objections and disposal of claims.

Under the revised schedule, period of filing claims and objections will be from August 2 till September 11. Earlier the scheduled date for filing claims and objections was from August 2 till August 31.

Likewise, now, disposal of claims and objections will be done within September 28. The schedule for remaining activities will remain intact as the modification has been done only in the two aforesaid activities.

