Bhopal district administration shares helpline numbers to stop child marriages

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal district administration has issued a helpline to stop child marriages, specially on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya- falling on May 3, according to official information on Wednesday.

Bhopal District Collector, Avinash Lavania directed organisers of mass marriage to issue notices and warnings in advance to check child marriages, and to verify the age of bride and groom from their id proof.

The district women and child development officer has issued mobile numbers and urged the citizens to share information related to child marriage. The name of the informer would not be disclosed. Information about child marriage can be given at 7566102244 to district program officer, women and child development, 9425028930 to integrated child development project.

Apart from this, one can also give information about child marriage on dial-100, telephone number 0755-2530110 and child helpline number 1098 of District Office of Women and Child Development, Bhopal.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:21 PM IST