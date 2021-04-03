Bhopal: District administration makes arrangements for more beds for mild symptomatic Covid patients

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has made arrangements for more beds for mild symptomatic Covid patients.

It will help administration to segregate mild symptomatic patients from asymptomatic patients who are in home isolation. Secondly, the arrangement of beds (non-oxygen supported) is aimed to reduce burden of government-run Hamidia Hospital to focus on critical patients.

Hundred beds have been arranged for mild symptomatic patients in Ayurveda Hospital. Admission for this has started from Saturday. Similarly, more non-oxygen supported beds will be arranged in other hospitals.