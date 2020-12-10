Bhopal: District administration, BMC demolishes four houses for the construction of approach road

BHOPAL: District administration and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Thursday, in a joint operation, demolished four houses which were the main hurdle in way of construction of approach road to arch bridge, constructed from Kilol Park to Ginnori, to reduce traffic pressure on Kamla Park.

Few days ago, the High Court had ruled in favour of Smart City in a case related to the approach road at the arch-bridge. The order by the Jabalpur Bench of the high court has paved the way for the inauguration of the Rani Kamlapati arch-bridge.

A petitioner had filed a case against the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL), which is building the bridge. The petitioner had said that the approach road was being built illegally and the houses around would be razed for the purposes of development.

Devendra Chaudhary, tehsildar, said, “BMC has assured to allot house to residents whose houses are being demolished. We are demolishing houses at the corner of Kilol Park, in front of the Petrol pump. With the demolition of four houses, the administration will construct the approach road for arch bridge.”

Advocate Sanjay Gupta said, “In 1992, three of same family-Usman Beg, Sultan Beg and Gufran Beg along with some Sajid were displaced from Retghat when a VIP Road was being constructed. BMC had then allotted them these plots and they had built their house. So in this way, there were four houses. Residents protested when the issue was raised for displacement again with the construction of the arch bridge. They filed the cases in District and Sessions court. Some of the cases came in favour of BMC while BMC won the appeal on district level. The residents appealed the matter in High Court and got a stay. But with compromise with BMC for allotment of houses, the resident withdrew the case in High Court.”

Gufran Beg, resident, said, “We fought the case for approximately four to five years with construction of arch bridge as according to rules, persons cannot be displaced twice. Initially, we were displaced in 1992 and now we are again being displaced. We got stay in High Court but then we saw no scope. BMC and we residents reached the point of compromise and when BMC replied in HC with assurance for allotment of houses, we withdrew the case.”