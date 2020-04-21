Bhopal district administration begins issuing e-passes for emergency cases

BHOPAL: The district administration has begun issuing e-passes (emergency passes) for movement of people to access essential commodities, services at inter-district and inter-state level during lockdown.

Joint collector Rajiv Nandan Shrivastava said process has been started in three phases. Administration has taken decision to issue e-passes for people’s movement in emergency cases.

When some offices opened to start important work from Monday, decision was taken to issue e-passes.

District collector Tarun Pithode has appointed joint collector Rajiv Nandan Shrivastava as nodal officer to look after e-passes during lockdown. Teams have been constituted for working in three shifts at collectorate to issue e-passes.

A team of Employment Exchange officer KS Malviya will work from 6 am to 12 noon, second team of district mining officer Rajendra Parmar will work from 11 am to 6 pm and third team of joint director, horticulture, BS Kushwah will work from 6 pm to 9 pm at collectorate.