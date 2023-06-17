Bhopal: Discussion Held On Special DGP’s Book

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The book, A Happier You, penned by special DGP (police headquarters) Mukesh Jain talks about positive psychology and evaluates happiness at different junctures and situations in life.

Organised by Club Literati, a discussion on the book was held at Arera Club in the city on Saturday. Jain provided deeper insights into the subject of happiness - wherein he said that to live a happy and fulfilling life, it was important to have meaning and purpose in life. He is an alumnus of Harvard University, IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Delhi.

Jain believes that Art of Happiness is also the Science of Happiness that can be learned and developed as a skill. Happiness is a state of well-being and satisfaction that results from positive feelings, relationships and experiences. Although happiness is often initialised as a single goal, its importance goes beyond personal satisfaction, he added. The book also sheds light on the fact that it is not success that gives happiness, rather happiness is the precursor to success. He refers to several Happiness Tools.