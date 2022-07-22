Bhopal: Discom suspends Deputy General Manager, others

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Kshetra Electricity Distribution Company (central discom) has suspended Deputy General Manager (Current Charge) Yashpal Sachdeva, Manager Pulasth Pandey and Assistant Manager MC Gupta with immediate effect for negligence of duty.

Yashpal Sachdeva, Deputy General Manager (Current Charge), posted in Gohad division of Bhind circle, was found absent from his place of duty and headquarters without permission. Similarly, manager Pulasth Pandey and the assistant manager MC Gupta posted in Gohad division in Bhind were found negligent in revenue collection work. Both have been attached to Headquarters Sheopur Circle Office and Morena Circle Office.

