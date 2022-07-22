e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Discom suspends Deputy General Manager, others

Yashpal Sachdeva, Deputy General Manager (Current Charge), posted in Gohad division of Bhind circle, was found absent from his place of duty and headquarters without permission.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 12:43 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Kshetra Electricity Distribution Company (central discom) has suspended Deputy General Manager (Current Charge) Yashpal Sachdeva, Manager Pulasth Pandey and Assistant Manager MC Gupta with immediate effect for negligence of duty.

Yashpal Sachdeva, Deputy General Manager (Current Charge), posted in Gohad division of Bhind circle, was found absent from his place of duty and headquarters without permission. Similarly, manager Pulasth Pandey and the assistant manager MC Gupta posted in Gohad division in Bhind were found negligent in revenue collection work. Both have been attached to Headquarters Sheopur Circle Office and Morena Circle Office.

Read Also
MP’s civic polls lay pitch for three new debutants
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Discom suspends Deputy General Manager, others

RECENT STORIES

Presidential Election concluded, Droupadi Murmu is India's new president

Presidential Election concluded, Droupadi Murmu is India's new president

Govt can’t levy entertainment tax on fees charged by club to carry mobile phone inside racecourse:...

Govt can’t levy entertainment tax on fees charged by club to carry mobile phone inside racecourse:...

'Can't deny abortion if woman is unmarried': SC allows plea to terminate 24-week pregnancy

'Can't deny abortion if woman is unmarried': SC allows plea to terminate 24-week pregnancy

Mumbai: Rs 10 lakh compensation to 25-year-old woman who fell from moving bus, lost a toe

Mumbai: Rs 10 lakh compensation to 25-year-old woman who fell from moving bus, lost a toe

Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case: Accused seeks Mukesh Ambani be summoned as witness

Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case: Accused seeks Mukesh Ambani be summoned as witness