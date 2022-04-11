Bhopal: Discom launches in-house Urja portal, staff training from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central discom launched Urja portal on Sunday as replacement for Sankalp portal to apply for new electricity connection and other consumer-related works.

The company will start training staff from Monday for the portal, said the public relations officer of Central Power Distribution Company (central discom) Manoj Dwiwedi on Sunday.

As the Sankalp portal was lying shut, people were required to reach out to office physically to get energy connection. This caused delays in getting new connection in Bhopal, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Gwalior, Rajgarh, Sagar, Bhind and Morena.

ìEarlier, getting new electricity connection took a week on Sankalp portal,î said Satish Brajpuriya, a resident of Gautam Nagar area in Bhopal.

ìMy brother-in-law recently shifted to Bhopal in a newly constructed house. When we tried to apply for a new connection online, we found that the portal was not working. It has been over four days that we applied for connection at the office but there is no update on the process,î he added.

The department gets about 400 to 500 applications a month from the state capital alone, said Dwiwedi. ìSince there was no facility of Sankalp portal till now, consumers had to apply to concerned electricity distribution company and zone office,î he said.

When asked why Sankalp portal was shut down, he said a private entity ran the portal. The contact period has ended but has not been renewed. ìThere has been a delay in extending the tender, which led to the glitch,î he added.

Electricity bills to rise as 2.64 pc hike comes into effect

The 2.64 per cent hike in electricity rates that was cleared by the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (MPERC) on March 31 has come into effect, officials said on Sunday.

The three power distribution companies (discoms) had, incidentally, sought an 8.71 per cent hike to tide over revenue deficit, MPERC secretary Gajendra Tiwari told PTI. "The mandatory public notices were issued on April 1 by the discoms, and after seven days of such publication of notices in newspapers etc, the hike is deemed to have come into effect. In this case, it has come into effect from April 8," he explained.

The date of the hike coming into effect was confirmed by Pankaj Swamy, Public Relations Officer of MP Power Management Company, which is the holding company of the three discoms.

As per the new tariff plan post the hike, a consumer using up to 30 units of electricity per month will have to pay Rs 3.34 per unit against Rs 3.25 earlier, while those in the 32-50, 51-150 and 151-300 unit slabs will also have to pay more.

"A consumer who uses more than 300 units a month will have to pay Rs 6.74 per per unit, against Rs 6.65 earlier. There is no hike in rates for Low Tension (LT) industrial category consumers," Tiwari said.

There are around 1.66 crore electricity consumers in Madhya Pradesh.

