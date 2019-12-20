Bhopal: Discom DGM gets special B-day ‘gift’ from Lokayukta

BHOPAL: On the day when birthday wishes were pouring in from friends and families for the Director General Manager of MP Madhya Kshetra Vidut Vitran Company (MPMKVVCL), Sameer Kumar Sharma, the Lokayukta police made surprise visit and searched his residence and office here on Friday.

The police had received the complaint against Sharma that he owned assets disproportionate to his known source of income, however during searches much against the expectation, only Rs 1000 in cash was recovered from his house. He though possesses two houses in city.

Three teams of Lokayukta police conducted raids simultaneously on his office and residences in the city. He owns a duplex house in Silver Springs Ayodhya Bypass and second house in Sheetal Dham colony, Hosangabad road.

During the searches, police have come across documents of his possessing immovable property in Uttar Pradesh. A team will be sent to the neighbouring state to conduct searches of his properties there.

Sources informed that the police did not come across huge cash as expected and only Rs 1000 cash was found in the house. The family though possessed jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh.

It is alleged that a officer who was annoyed with the DGM had filed a complaint against him with Lokayukta and it led to searches at the officers place.