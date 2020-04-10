Bhopal: Dindori joint collector suspended for misbehaviour

State government on Thursday suspended joint collector of Dindori Ramesh Kumar Singh for his alleged misbehaviour in a meeting.

The government had constituted a four-member committee to give suggestions in dealing with the economic crisis arising out of coronavirus infection on Wednesday. The committee was asked to submit suggestions by April 15, 2020.

To discuss this, the collector called a meeting of top officials where Ramesh allegedly misbehaved with the officers over some issue.

The collector sent a report on the incident to the state government and Ramesh was suspended on Thursday.

The suspended joint collector was now attached to the divisional commissioner office till the further orders.