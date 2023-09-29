Bhopal: Dilemma Over Fielding Scindia, VD Continues

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are speculations about fielding two important leaders in the ensuing election after the BJP has fielded three Union ministers and four Members of Parliament.

The party is in a dilemma over fielding Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma.

After Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has decided not contest the election, there are speculations that Jyotiraditya Scindia may be given tickets from any constituency in Shivpuri.

On the other hand, Sharma may be given tickets from the south-west seat in Bhopal or from Panna assembly constituency.

Guna MP KP Yadav may be given tickets from Mungawali. On the other hand, Khargone MP Gajendra Patel may be fielded in Bhagwanpura. Ratlam MP GS Damor may be asked to contest from Jhabua.

