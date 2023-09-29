 Bhopal: Dilemma Over Fielding Scindia, VD Continues
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Dilemma Over Fielding Scindia, VD Continues

Bhopal: Dilemma Over Fielding Scindia, VD Continues

Jyotiraditya may contest after Yashodhara’s denial to fight the ensuing election

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are speculations about fielding two important leaders in the ensuing election after the BJP has fielded three Union ministers and four Members of Parliament.

The party is in a dilemma over fielding Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma.

After Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has decided not contest the election, there are speculations that Jyotiraditya Scindia may be given tickets from any constituency in Shivpuri.

On the other hand, Sharma may be given tickets from the south-west seat in Bhopal or from Panna assembly constituency.

Guna MP KP Yadav may be given tickets from Mungawali. On the other hand, Khargone MP Gajendra Patel may be fielded in Bhagwanpura. Ratlam MP GS Damor may be asked to contest from Jhabua.

Read Also
Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise For Unfulfilled Promises In Madhya Pradesh, Says BJP State Chief...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: ISO Award Conferred On Satna Fire Department

MP: ISO Award Conferred On Satna Fire Department

MP: 71 Operations Performed At Urology Camp In SS Eye Hospital In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

MP: 71 Operations Performed At Urology Camp In SS Eye Hospital In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

MP: Congress, SP Ideology Same, Says Dileep Singh In Rewa

MP: Congress, SP Ideology Same, Says Dileep Singh In Rewa

MP: Collector Inspects Training Of Poll Officials In Itarsi

MP: Collector Inspects Training Of Poll Officials In Itarsi

CMO Takes Charge, Begins To Clean Up Roads In MP's Ganj Basoda

CMO Takes Charge, Begins To Clean Up Roads In MP's Ganj Basoda