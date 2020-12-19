Bhopal: Digvijaya used 3-year-old case to secure ‘help’ of 4 senior cops

Bhopal: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh had used three-year-old case, already rejected by the Supreme Court, to secure ‘help’ of four police officers, whose names have figured in the recent Central Board of Direct Taxation case. In fact, Singh pulled out famous Income Tax department case of 2014 in which names of MP and Gujarat chief ministers had figured along with many others. He said that if FIR is registered against these four police officers, then an FIR should also be registered against the then deputy secretary Neeraj Vasisth, associated with the then CM.

Recently the CBDT had written a letter to chief electoral officer of MP directing that FIR be registered against the three IPS officers Sushoban Banerjee, Sanjay Mane, V Madhu Kumar and SPS officer Arun Mishra with the EOW. He had claimed that above-mentioned 3 officers posted in the EOW were investigating e-tender scam, Simhastha scam, Coop bank scam and others and said they had been ‘fixed’ in the CBDT report to exert pressure on them. He also raised issue against working of CBDT and I-T department, and claimed “These departments have violated the Official Secrets Act and leaked the CBDT report, which is highly objectionable”.