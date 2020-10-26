Bhopal: Digvijaya to begin a poll campaign from Mungawali

BHOPAL: The former chief minister Digvijaya Singh will begin campaigning for the bypolls from Mungawali on Tuesday. The senior Congress leader was away from the direct campaigning, and this had given a chance to rival BJP to question former chief minister Kamal Nath decision to shoulder all poll responsibilities and not giving any space to other party leaders.

Now the former CM Singh will campaign for Kanhiyaram Lodhi, the party candidate from Mungawali. On Wednesday, he would accompany Nath and address a public meeting at Mungawali. On October 29, the senior Congress leader will address a meeting in Kanad (Agar) seeking vote for Congress candidate Vipin Vankhere. During his three-day tour, he would meet party worker of the constituencies.