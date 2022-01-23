Bhopal: Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath meet CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digivijaya Singh and State Congress Chief Kamal Nath met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CM house on Sunday.

Earlier, Digvijaya sat on dharna near CM House demanding fair compensation to the Tem and Suthalia dam affected people.

Singh claimed that he had been seeking appointment from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to apprise him of the plight of over 1500 families who were to be shifted from the sight. CM Chouhan had first given appointment to Singh for 21 January at 11 AM but cancelled it later.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 03:01 PM IST