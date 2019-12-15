Bhopal: Digvijaya Singh asks CM Kamal Nath to form panel on colonies developed in last 20 yrs

BHOPAL: EX-CM Digvijaya Singh has written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to institute a panel that will investigate the colonies which have been developed in last 20 years in the state capital, here on Sunday.

Singh sated that colonisers have constructed legal and illegal colonies in the capital city in last 20 years and because of unplanned development the government is facing problem in developing infrastructure in the city.

He asked that a committee be formed, comprising additional commissioner revenue Bhopal, additional commissioner Bhopal municipal corporation, district registrar stamps and deputy registrar cooperative.

He asked CM that the panel should be tasked to probe 13 points including colonies which are constructed on government land, how many coloniser had encroached government roads, sports grounds, parks and others such irregularities.

He also asked CM to task the panel to list up: action taken by the previous government, colonisers who have taken licence and licences terminated by government.

He highlighted that the report of panel will help government to form policy so that the people of Bhopal can be saved from any fraud.