Bhopal: Digvijaya, Shivraj Get Into Verbal Duel Over Financial Management

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new issue has cropped up before the election. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh opened a front against the finance department over giving sops to woo voters. In a tweet on Tuesday, Singh said the officers of the finance department should be cautious about the state’s financial condition.

The finance department has imposed a ban on 137 important schemes.

Money meant for other projects is being used for BJP’s election agenda, he said. By shifting the expenses on important schemes, the government is creating liabilities for future, Singh tweeted.

The finance department is spending funds for various schemes for the BJP’s election agenda, Singh tweeted.

The actual amount of debt is more than the figures shown by the government, Singh said. He also targeted the officials of the finance department.

Replying to the Singh’s allegations, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Congress began to take the officials of the finance department to task, since it had nothing to do.

Chouhan said that the revenue had been increased and that he is not a chief minister like Kamal Nath who, during his tenure, always raised the issue of dearth of funds.

It is the duty of a chief minister to collect funds for various schemes, Chouhan said.