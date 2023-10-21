Bhopal: Digvijaya Returns To His 25-Year-Old Form

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has outwitted the opposition camp in declaring candidates for all seats for the upcoming assembly election. Reminiscent of what happened two decades back, the influence of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is reflected in the Congress’s latest list of candidates.

It was Singh who selected candidates in 1998 and 2003 assembly elections. Since Suresh Pachauri was the MPCC president, Singh’s role was bare minimum in distribution of tickets in 2008. In 2013, Kantilal Bhuria, the then MPCC president, was close to Singh, but because of the influence of other senior leaders, Singh could not play his cards.

In 2018, Kamal Nath was MPCC president, but since Jyotiraditya Scindia was also in the party, and Nath was new head of the party’s state unit, every leader had influence in distribution of tickets. Because both Nath and Singh had to distribute tickets this time, the era of Singh seems to have come back. Hundreds of party workers and leaders had been gathering outside Singh’s bungalow for the past three months.

The gatherings indicated that Singh would be in the role of king-maker this time. There are nearly 80 such candidates in both lists of the Congress who have been given tickets on the recommendation of Singh. There was crosstalk between Nath and Singh during the release of the party’s Vachan Patra (manifesto) after the first list was out. The second list, however, indicated that it contained Singh’s signature.

Singh had the key role in giving tickets to candidates in Bhopal. Ravindra Sahu from Govindpura, PC Sharma from Bhopal south-west, Jayshri Harikaran from Berasia, Naresh Gyanchandani from Hujur, and Atif Aqueel from Bhopal north have been given tickets on Singh’s recommendations.

Similarly, he played a crucial role in giving tickets to Pintu Joshi from Indore-3 and Satyanarayan Patel from Indore-5. Singh was behind giving tickets to party candidates from Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar, Ujjain, Dewas, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior and Datia districts.

Seeds of future lie in today’s ticket distribution

In politics, a leader who gets more tickets for his followers is considered powerful. By giving tickets to most of his followers, Singh has been able to script a story for the future. Many second-generation leaders are trying to come forward in Madhya Pradesh. The distribution of tickets has indicated that after the outcome of 2023 election, if any leader will have influence in the state politics after Kamal Nath, it will be Singh’s son Jaivardhan.

The election results of Gwalior and Chambal are likely to be in favour of the Congress. Therefore, Jaivardhan is going to be the most influential leader in MP politics. The Congress has set the future political chessboard by giving tickets to many new candidates.

Party-hoppers, too, given tickets

Digvijaya Singh has also played an important role in giving tickets to several leaders who defected to the Congress from the BJP. Deepak Joshi from Khategaon, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from Badnawar, Samandar Patel from Neemuch and Girjashankar Sharma from Hoshangabad have got tickets on Singh’s recommendations. The survey reports were not in favour of many candidates given tickets from these seats, but Singh laid stress on giving tickets to the party-hoppers to throw a challenge before the BJP.

Influence of Yadav, Pachauri, Ajay declines

In the Congress, it is said that Arun Yadav has influence in Nimar, Ajay Singh in Vindhya and Suresh Pachouri in Madhya Bharat. Nevertheless, all these leaders have been cornered in distribution of tickets this time. Digvijaya Singh succeeded in giving tickets to his followers in Bhojpur, Hoshangabad and Bhopal where Pachouri is considered powerful.

Similarly, Ajay Singh failed to give tickets to his close aide Yadevendra Singh in Vindhya region. There were many seats in Vindhya region where the recommendations of Ajay Singh were set aside. Yadav was completely isolated. He could not succeed in giving tickets to anyone other than his brother. In the name of survey, Kamal Nath made these leaders sit outside the battlefield.

