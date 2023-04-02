Bhopal: Digvijaya making strategy to break into 60 seats of BJP

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is making a strategy to break into 60 constituencies of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The responsibility of 60 seats, which the Congress has been losing to its rival, has been given to Singh who is making a plan to win these seats.

Singh has begun to tour these constituencies and is holding talks with the party workers.

During his trip, Singh has been focusing on those seats. Singh is also planning to woo those BJP leaders who are feeling isolated in the party.

Singh has an eye on former MPs, former legislators and on those leaders who are not getting any importance in the BJP.

Singh’s strategy is to pit the disgruntled leaders against the BJP candidates in those constituencies where the ruling party is very strong.

Singh is also uniting the Congress leaders in these seats. He is also in touch with the party leaders and workers in those constituencies where the party is batting on a sticky wicket to avoid any sabotage. Nath has told Singh to look after coordination as well as to focus on the constituencies where the Congress is weak. Singh is ready to give a tough fight to the BJP in those seats.

These seats include Narela in Bhopal, Huzur, Indore 2, Indore 4, Indore 5, Datia, Rehli, Rewa, Gwalior rural, Shivpuri, Guna, Bina, Khurai, sagar, Devtalab, Bandhavgarh, Jabalpur Cantonment, Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Harda, Hoshangabad, Pipria, Bhojpur, Sironj, Bairasia, Ashta and other places.