Bhopal: Digvijaya is friend of terrorists and Pakistan; BJP is the biggest rival for him, says Murlidhar Rao

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is a friend of terrorist and Pakistan and for him BJP is the biggest rival, said BJP state in-charge P Murlidhar Rao here on Saturday.

“Digvijaya Singh had turned into a tweeter Raja, as he has nothing else to do for his party,” said Rao addressing hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders who had come from across the state to attend CM’s lecture on new Youth Policy 2023 at the CM House . He cautioned them saying that all the BJYM leaders were under watch. He also asked them to continue exposing Congress on social media.

Rao also took a jibe on a few BJYM leaders aspiring for Assembly ticket. “Those who are not having even 10,000 followers on social media, are dreaming to contest the Assembly election, first improve your followings and put material against the Congress party and then dream tickets for corporator and MLA,” quipped the BJP leader.

BJP state president VD Sharma asked the BJYM leaders to motivate the youngsters and highlight the achievements of the BJP government and the failures of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Congress leaders others. Tell them about the deplorable condition of Madhy Pradesh during Congress regime, he added.

He termed Digvijay Singh a ‘Dagi Raja’, for his 'Thank you Germany' tweet. Singh had thanked Germany for “taking note of” Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. “The British have left the country but Congress leaders still weeps in foreign land,” he said.

CM turns a teacher

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan donned the role of a teacher imparting information about the Youth Policy-2023 to the BJYM leaders at his residence. Chouhan in turn asked them to reachout to youths and inform them about the benefits of the police. “During summer vacations you all go to Mama’s house, but listen properly now I will teach you like a master and share information about the Youth Policy ''.

Read Also Bhopal: Vishwas Sarang meets Union Rail Minister to discuss development works in city