Bhopal: Digvijaya backs Bhim Army, plays political cards

PTI/ Filr

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has begun to play its political cards after the crowd the Bhim Army drew to its rally in Bhopal on Sunday. Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has supported the demands that the Bhim Army put up before the government in the rally.

The demands include caste-based census, reservation in promotion, inclusion of the ninth SC community in the Constitution, law for financial equality and stoppage of bulldozing houses. There are many more demands on the list.

Singh tweeted on Tuesday that the Congress had fought for all those demands that the Bhim Army raised.

The Other Backward Classes Front and the members Jay Adiwasi Yuva Sangathan also took part in the rally. Keeping the ensuing elections in mind, Singh has begun to woo all those communities. Singh’s tweet makes it clear that the Congress may bring these outfits to its fold during the elections.

Search on BBC because of documentary on Gujarat

I-T searches have been conducted on BBC office because of documentary on Gujarat, said Digvijaya Singh. He wanted to know whether it will tarnish the Prime Minister’s image in the world. For the first time in 100 years, such a search has been conducted on BBC, he said.