Bhopal: Diggy’s photo ‘holding’ collar of cop goes viral, BJP demands action

Congress leader Digvijay Singh, MLA PC Sharma and Arif Masood jostle with cops for preventing them from entering the Zila Panchayat Building in Bhopal during voting on Friday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s photo ‘holding’ collar of a cop during zila panchayat president election here on Friday went viral on social media triggering sharp reaction from BJP and demand of action against the Congress leader.

Tempers frayed leading to ruckus at zila panchayat building with Congress leaders accusing the BJP leaders including ministers Vishwas Sarang and Bhupendra Singh and also MLA Rameshwar Sharma of allegedly misusing government machinery to influence and intimidate the zila panchayat members.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh jostles with police officer who prevented him from entering Zila panchayat Building during voting in bhopal on Friday. | FP

Zila Panchayat members arrives poll centre to cast their vote on Friday | FP

The temperature soared when Congress Rajya Sabha Member Digvijay Singh, former Union Minister Suresh Pachauri tried to stop the vehicle of minister Bhupendra Singh. The Congress leaders claimed that the three women members of Zila Panchayat who were sitting in the car of Bhupendra Singh belonged to Congress. They claimed that the BJP had lured the Congress-supported members to its side at the eleventh hour of the voting.

The atmosphere became tense when Digvijaya entered into a heated argument with a senior cop after he was denied entry into the office premises. He almost tried to become physical with the cop. Later a picture of Digvijaya wherein his hands are seen on the collar of cops went viral on social media.

The act of Digvijaya invited sharp criticism from BJP. Even Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacted strongly by tweeting that such behaviour does not befit a former chief minister. “Victory and defeat goes hand in hand in democracy but such kind of behaviour of your holding the collar of a cop is highly objectionable. Who gave this right to you,” he tweeted.

Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang instructs police officials to take action against Congress men creating ruckus during voting for Zila Panchayat president on Friday. | FP

However, ex Congress Corporator Amit Sharma defended the former CM saying that Digvijaya never intended to hold a cop's collar. Talking to Free Press Sharma said that the Congress leader was trying to enter inside the office as cops had allowed minister Bhupendra Singh’s vehicle to go inside the premises of Zila Panchayat building. When Digvijay Singh was trying to enter, the cop tried to push him back and Digvijaya Singh also reacted in the same fashion. It is absolutely wrong to say that Digvijays tried to hold the collar of a cop.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also criticized Digvijaya Singh. Sarang accused Digvijay of trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere. Later when voting was over, Vishwas Sarang, Rameshwar Sharma went inside the Zila Panchayat office and returned with the winning BJP-supported candidate Ramkunwar Gurjar.

Read Also BJP-backed candidate Ramkunwar Gurjar elected Bhopal Zila panchayat president