Bhopal: Diggy’s new diktat, start program by reciting Bapu’s Bhajan

BHOPAL: Ex-Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, who is showing his inclination towards Mahatma Gandhi from October 2, has now made a new move.

Singh has asked the organisers of the progammes, who invite him, to arrange for reciting of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite Bhajan Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram at the beginning of the programme. If the recitation is not possible then it should be played after downloading it from the YouTube.

Singh has instructed that people present at the venue should sit after the Bhajan and observe two-minute silence remembering their deity. Only then the programme may start. Singh has also instructed that he would not sit on the podium in the programme where he is invited as chief guest. The organiser of the programme would be at the podium and the speaker invited by him would go to the podium.

Earlier, Singh had issued instructions to be followed during his tours that he should not be garlanded and his photographs should not be displayed. There should be no fireworks and sloganeering on his arrival. Those who want to welcome him may do by offering him ‘soot ki mala’.

Continuously tweeting on Gandhi: Digvijaya Singh is continuously tweeting on Gandhi since October 2. Singh is attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and RSS through his tweets. Singh tweeted on Friday that ‘Modi, if you are honestly celebrating Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary then you should unfollow the fans of Godse. Singh wrote that Modi’s affection towards Gandhi is just a stunt and he only follows those who consider Nathuram Godse as patriot. Singh wrote the BJP should clarify whether they consider Godse patriot or not. Earlier, Singh had tweeted that BJP leaders were taking out foot march to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s anniversary. He further wrote that he was happy to see BJP remembering Gandhi.