Bhopal: DHE seeks 10 years data of SC/ST scholarships & schemes

BHOPAL: Sensing a scam, higher education department has sought details of all schemes and scholarships related to colleges students belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe community.

The higher education department has written to registrar of all universities, additional directors and principals of all colleges for the details of various schemes meant for students belonging to SC and ST category.

Department authorities have written in this regard earlier as well. Language of the letter sent this time is harsh in which the officials have demanded the Utilisation Certificate along with the names of the schemes in hard copy and soft copy.

Major schemes for SC/ST students include Sambal Scheme and Mukhyamantri Medhavi Kshatra Yojna, distribution of books and stationary, scholarships for various researches besides schemes like Gaon ki Beti, Pratibha Kiran and Vikramaditya yojna.

Officials have been asked to provide complete information about the schemes from the year 2007-08 to 20118-19. Department has provided a detailed format that has to be filled by the colleges and universities accordingly along with the utilisation certificate.

Most of the colleges and universities haven’t sent the certificate for more than 10 years which is against the rules.