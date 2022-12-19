Bhopal: DHE quality e-content proving beneficial to students, says Mohan Yadav

Higher education minster Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High quality e-content prepared by the department of higher education is proving beneficial to students studying in far-flung areas of the state, said minister Dr Mohan Yadav here on Monday.

The minister was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of e content training programme of higher education.

The Corona pandemic has given a new shape to education, a new digital era has emerged in every sector and online teaching has opened new dimensions of study, said the minister.

In the 2021-22 academic session, more than 800 e-contents in graduation first phase were made available on LMS Portal. In the 2022-23 session, more than 700 e-content for graduation second year has been made available on the portal, the minister added.

Vikramaditya University Vice Chancellor Professor Akhilesh Pandey also spoke on this occasion. In the first session of the training, director, higher education excellence institution, Bhopal, professor Pragyesh Kumar Agrawal informed about the benefits and challenges of recording done in studio in respect to various types of e-content.